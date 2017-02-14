Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Ainsworth admits he will tinker with his Wycombe Wanderers side tonight but won't panic into wholesale changes.

The Chairboys put in what manager Ainsworth described as their worst performance of the season when they lost 3-0 at Stevenage on Saturday.

Ainsworth will be looking for a reaction in tonight's trip to a Crewe side who smashed Grimsby 5-0 on Saturday, albeit for only their second win in four months.

He said: “We'll look forward to getting back on it Tuesday, but I think Crewe smashed five past someone today, so it won't be easy, but we've got to pick ourselves up and get back on track.

“We've been on one hell of a run, and now it's time to start another one. We've shipped a few goals lately, so we will have to stop that, but it's not like teams are carving us apart.

“For the second goal, I don't know why we didn't clear it from a corner like we have been all season, and for the third one, I asked them to be a bit braver on the ball, but not suicidally brave.

“We've got plenty of players to rotate. Sometimes it doesn't click, but I'm confident it will on Tuesday. It's a big thing, getting back on it straight away.

“I'm sure we'll see a few fresh legs, but not wholesale changes, as one defeat doesn't make the decision. We're a good outfit and we're still fighting strong.”

Wycombe are currently eighth in League Two, two points off the play-off places, while Crewe sit 18th, six points off the drop zone.