You can't win them all – but when you don't, it's important you don't lose.

That was the assessment of Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth following yesterday's home draw with Yeovil Town, which extended their unbeaten run to 14 games.

With it being the Chairboys' sixth game in 19 days, there were plenty of tired legs, which perhaps explained the lack of invention to break down the stubborn visitors.

Ainsworth said: “I said to the boys you can't win them all. I'm disappointed a bit with the invention in the final third, which was missing today. Scott Kashlet was out with a groin injury, and we missed his movement.

“They had a couple of moments in the first 10 minutes and that was it. It was one way traffic but we couldn't get the invention or guile in the final third. We've been superb these last 15 or so games, so we're allowed one off one, but we still didn't get beat.

“The effort was there, but sometimes you need something special. We nearly got it from Dominic – I thought that was nestling in the top corner, and it's a completely different game if that goes in, but it was one of those days.

“It was a tough Yeovil side, and they swapped a striker for a centre half with five minutes to go, so they came for a point. We just didn't get that rub of the green today, but you have to earn that – the final ball has to be right.

“It all boils down to weary legs and tired minds, and these players have been through a lot these past few weeks. There's no excuses, but when you don't perform as good as you have been, it's important you don't lose.

“Bayo (Akinfenwa) played through illness today, and will have a few days in bed now I'm sure. But Myles (Weston), coming in for one of his first starts of the season, looked lively, while Paris (Cowan-Hall) looked good too, but the final ball just eluded us.”