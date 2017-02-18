Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Ainsworth is hoping Lady Luck is smiling on his side when they go toe to toe with Carlisle United again this afternoon.

Not much has gone Wycombe's way in recent weeks, and it was a similar story when the Chairboys lost 1-0 at Brunton Park back in September.

Matt Bloomfield and Scott Kashket both hit the woodwork before Wycombe were denied a penalty for an apparent shove on Dominic Gape late on.

But with today's visitors to Adams Park having beaten League Two leaders Doncaster in their last outing on Tuesday, Ainsworth knows it will take more than just luck to get a result.

Ainsworth said: “They have just beat Doncaster and you have to respect that, hey are a fantastic team. They have probably stuttered a little bit of late, but they have been in the top three since August, so what else can we expect but a really tough game against a good outfit?

“We should have got something up there, we were denied a penalty which would have got us a 1-1 draw. We will be looking to get the rub of the green at our place because it's been going against us lately, but it turns quickly, and I'm hoping hard work will win it, along with a little bit of luck.”

Like Ainsworth, Carlisle boss Keith Curle came though the Wimbledon school of hard knocks, which he believes is a good grounding for management.

He added: “Keith was at the Crazy Gang at the start of it, I was there at the end of it. You learn to look after yourself, trust me, you have to be tough in that environment.

“We have both showed we're resilient on and off the pitch, and it will be good to pit my wits against Keith again. He's a good guy and he's got a good side.”