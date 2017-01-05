Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wycombe Wanderers will make the call on whether to send Scott Brown out on loan again once they know Jamal Blackman is fit again.

Brown returned from a one-month stay with Conference side Eastleigh in time to face former club Cheltenham on December 30 due to an knock picked up by Chelsea loanee Blackman.

He was once again between the sticks for Monday's win over Newport, but Blackman could return in this Saturday's FA Cup tie against Stourbridge, meaning Brown could be on his way again.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth said: “There were all sorts of rumours about Scott Brown going back out on loan but they haven't materialised because we've needed him, and he's been great for me.

“Jamal's been brilliant since he's been here, but there won't be any risk, and if he's not fit he won't start.

“We've got two great keepers at the club, and I'm not concerned which one starts. It's a balancing act, and we will make that decision (on Brown going back out on loan) later in the month.”

Ainsworth will also use the next few weeks to judge whether or not to send Nick Freeman out again to gain more experience.

The midfielder was this week sent back by Wealdstone, who opted not to extend Freeman's stay there after his one-month deal came to an end.

Ainsworth added: “Nick went out to get games and got a few but picked an illness up, during which time the manager there stuck with a winning team, but that happens in football.

“Nick got a few games, which was good as having no reserve team kills players who aren't playing. We will see how he comes back and make that judgement later in the month.”

Michael Harriman and Dayle Southwell will both miss the Stourbridge game, but Southwell is closer to a return than Harriman.