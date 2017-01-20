Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wycombe Wanderers will give fitness tests to Anthony Stewart and Scott Kashket ahead of tomorrow's home game against Luton Town.

Defender Stewart went off with a head injury in last week's draw against Yeovil, while top scorer Kashket has missed the last couple of games.

But full back Michael Harriman will miss out against his former club, while midfielder Matt Bloomfield has joined him on the long term injured list.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth said: “We will check of the fitness of a few players, like Anthony Stewart and Scott Kashket. Scotty was carrying an injury for a few games, which got worse and worse, so we won't risk it, but we'll see if we can patch him up.

“Harri and Blooms are both longer term, they're both muscle injuries which take longer. Harri pulled a groin, and there are different grades of groin. It can be up to six weeks or eight weeks, depending on severity.

“Blooms is going through a few scans to find the severity of the problem, while Harri has had his and is two weeks into the recovery now. He won't be too long, but may not feature until end of January at the soonest. I'm not going ti put any time on it and put my physio under pressure.”

Wycombe's next two league games are against sides who put four goals past them in successive weeks back in September, with Portsmouth visiting Adams Park after Luton.

Since then, Wycombe have gone on a stunning 14-game unbeaten run which has seen them go above Luton in the table, and just one place behind Pompey with a game in hand.

Ainsworth added: “Hopefully we will be more competitive, but they're still a world away from us resource wise, with players on a lot more money than a lot of my players, and they're in League Two as they have had bad times.

“They're still favourites to go up, and the pressure's right off us. We will see if we can cause some upsets. We know what we're capable of, and we will just keep doing what we do.”

Meanwhile, new signing Sam Saunders could make his second Wycombe bow against Luton tomorrow.