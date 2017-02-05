Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He admits he had no idea about the stat – but Gareth Ainsworth was proud to hear he had bagged his 100th win as Wycombe Wanderers boss yesterday.

His ton came up in another landmark game, the 2-1 win over Portsmouth being his 250th in charge of the Chairboys since taking charge four and a half years ago.

Longevity doesn't necessarily mean happiness, as Arsene Wenger may well testify, but Ainsworth, the fourth longest serving manager in the Premier League and Football League, still wakes up with a smile each day.

He said: “I didn't know that (it was his 100th win) but it's great. I'm not one for that, but I get told the stats. When I was playing I knew when my 100th goal was and 600th game was, and as a manager it's nice to have those landmarks.

“Just to be in a job so long as a manager these days, I think you have to be thankful. I wake up every day feeling happy, feeling lucky, and give everything each day until someone tells me not to, and so do my players.”

His players put in a performance worthy of the landmark, sweating blood – quite literally in the case of Luke O'Nien – to keep out play-off rivals Pompey, who they leapfrogged to go sixth in League Two.

Ainsworth said: “We limited what they could do on the ball and off the ball tried to counter them, and I thought the goal was good.

“They're a good side who will be in the shake up at the end of the season, so that's a good result for us, and some of the boys are running on empty again.”

To secure the win, Wycombe had to negotiate eight tricky minutes of injury time, which brought back memories of Spurs' heart-breaking FA Cup winner against them in the sixth minute of stoppage time last weekend.

Ainsworth added: “I won't lie – on 97 minutes and 51 seconds my mind did drift to Tottenham, but what a great way to see it out.

“There were a few scary moments with their keeper coming up for some corners, but it was a disciplined performance, and it was nice to get back to winnings ways after two defeats.”