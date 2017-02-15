Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Gareth Ainsworth blasted the soft penalty award which cost his Wycombe Wanderers side a share of the spoils at Crewe last night.

Having trailed to an early Chris Dagnall strike, Wycombe had fought back to level through Adebayo Akinfenwa's 12th goal of the season, only to concede a spot kick with three minutes remaining.

It was harsh on Sido Jombati, who looked to have made a clean challenge on George Ray, but that didn't stop James Jones smashing home the winner from the spot.

Ainsworth, who was sent to the stands for his protests, said: “The penalty for me is unbelievably soft. We were the better side in the second half, but got hit with a sucker punch at the end. But sometimes you have to take the sucker punch and roll with the good as well as the bad.

“It was the first time in 200-odd games (being sent to the stands). I was sent off for apparently encroaching on the pitch, which I don't think I did too much. Obviously I disagreed with the referee's decision, but I didn't swear, that's the main thing.”

Despite the result, Ainsworth was pleased with his side's reaction to the pitiful 3-0 defeat at Stevenage three days earlier.

He said: “The boys have done what I asked them to do. I told them Saturday wasn't good enough and I wanted a reaction, and I got that. We deserved at least a point from that, and Crewe would have been happy with a point.

“As one of the boys said in the dressing room – if we play like that every week, we will win more than we lose. We will get the rub of the green at some stage, we're just going through a bit of a tough patch.

“The lads are gutted, but they know they have performed better than they have been, and that's good enough for me – we haven't left anything on the pitch tonight. A couple of players came off with injuries and that probably affected us.”

One of those who came off was Aaron Pierre, who felt his ankle again, having twisted it badly against Portsmouth 10 days ago.

Ainsworth added: “It's been fine in training, but Aaron struggled from minute one out there, so the decision to take him off was the right one. Will de Havilland came on and was immense, and he's turning into a very good young player.”

Pierre will be assessed ahead of Saturday's home game against Carlisle United.