Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Adebayo Akinfenwa broke Stourbridge's hearts with a late FA Cup winner for Wycombe Wanderers yesterday - and here are all the pictures from a great day at Adams Park.

Sam Wood hooked the Chairboys in front against the plucky non-leaguers, who were the lowest ranked side left in the competition, but they looked set to have earned a replay after equalising through Dan Scarr.

However, with just seven minutes remaining, Akinfenwa nodded home an inch perfect cross from Joe Jacobson to end Stourbridge's resistance and put Wycombe into the fourth round.

Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth said: "Fair play to Stourbridge, they were the better team in spells. What they gave us today was a real full-blooded cup tie.

"Either club being in the fourth round is a fairytale. Don't dismiss how big Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth round is. I'm really proud. We didn't play as good as we have done but we got through which was all we wanted to do."

Akinfenwa added: "All credit to Stourbridge. We had to dig really deep for that. It shows our character to get in the next round."