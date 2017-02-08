Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Chris Allen remains confident Holmer Green will avoid relegation, despite only goal difference keeping them out of the drop zone.

The Greens are one of three teams tied on 21 points in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, but a better goal difference is keeping them above Hadley and Leighton Town. Below the trio sit rock-bottom Broxbourne Borough.

Allen's men twice missed the chance to put some daylight between themselves and their fellow strugglers in recent weeks when they drew against both Hadley and Leighton, followed by a 2-1 defeat to Edgware on Saturday in which a Thomas Gant strike was not enough.

All of which comes after last season's best finish in a decade, and best in Allen's eight-year reign as manager, of seventh in the Premier Division.

Allen said: “We've still got games in hand on those above us, although having points on the boatd is always more preferable, but I have every confidence we will pull away and not get involved in a relegation battle.

“It's been disappointing after what we achieved last year, but any team at this level would struggle with the players we lost in the summer, especially the goals of Dean Allen and Andy Shed, while Dean Powles, who can always be relied on for a goal or two, has been injured most of the season.”

Holmer will be looking for a turnaround in form when they host Colney Heath this Saturday.