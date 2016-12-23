Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Learning not to over complicate the game has been behind Beaconsfield SYCOB's remarkable rise over the past month.

Since losing at Barton Rovers four weeks ago and treading water just above the Southern One Central drop zone, SYCOB have gone on a seven-game winning streak which has seen them rocket up to 11 place.

This past week has been the most impressive, with a Spencer Maw hat-trick paving the way for a 6-0 win at Petersfield Town on Saturday, followed by a 5-1 hammering of neighbours Chalfont St Peter on Monday night, Aaron Berry this time taking over hat-trick duties.

Callum Bunting netted in both games, while Charlie Losasso and Aaron Minhas scored against Petersfield, and Ollie Jones against Chalfont.

Joint manager Andy Hurley said: “The form is about a combination of factors,” he said. “The young players are adjusting to this level of football and some are now maturing nicely, learning from the naïve mistakes they were perhaps making before.

“Myself and the rest of the management team work hard at building up the players’ confidence and telling them not to be intimidated by the standard they are up against, plus we are also always emphasising football is a simple game, so don’t overcomplicate it.”

Such has been their surge up the table Beaconsfield are now remarkably just nine points off the play-offs with almost half the season still ahead of them, but Hurley though has been around too long to start getting carried away.

“I said a while back we always wanted to be looking up rather than down, so this is fun for me too, not just the players, he added. “But we are realists, and we know the wheels can come off quickly in football. What we're doing is working at the moment, but you can’t take anything for granted.”

Beaconsfield will be looking to make it eight in a row when they host Kidlington on Boxing Day.