Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may have seemed like he was sharing some pearls of wisdom – but Maurico Pochettino was not telling Gareth Ainsworth anything he doesn't know already.

The triumphant Spurs boss spared a moment to console emotionally-charged Wycombe manager after his side had dumped the Chairboys out of the FA Cup with a last-gasp winner yesterday.

Wycombe had come so close to producing the upset of the year, leading Spurs 2-0 at half time and 3-2 with six minute left before bowing out 4-3 following two late strikes from the hosts.

Ainsworth said: “Mauricio said that's football and that we were unlucky today. He said I should be proud of my boys, but he doesn't need to tell me, I'm immensly proud already.

“And he's right, that is football, these things do happen. But what a fantastic game it was, and I will be the same manager jumping around like a lunatic on Tuesday at Exeter.

“I will take it as a huge compliment that he said they were lucky. They were perhaps lucky with the few extra seconds of time added on, but that's about it.

“It was a compliment to us just be here, next to Mauricio in the technical area. I'm learning so much about the game, so to have put myself against somebody of his stature was amazing.

“To be on the same level was awesome for me, and for them to have to make the changes to get a result is another huge compliment.

“They put two regular internationals onto the pitch to break us down. It wasn't to be our day, but our day will come soon if we keep playing like that.”