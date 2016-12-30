Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Darren Purse might be an instantly recognisable face in the Chesham United back four following hundreds of games for the likes of Birmingham, Cardiff and West Brom – but his centre back partner has an air of familiarity about him too.

But even if you don't recognise Mat Mitchel-King from his Football League days with Crewe and AFC Wimbledon, or his giant-killing exploits with Histon, there is another reason you may think you've seen him before.

That's because he used to work as a stand in for former Manchester United and England star Rio Ferdinand – and while modest enough to say he's not exactly a Rio lookalike (although there is a passing resemblance), he shares enough qualities to be a top drawer body double.

He said: “It all came about when a friend of mine recommended me to Andy Ansah (the former Southend midfielder turned Dream Team actor) who's now a choreographer and runs his own modelling agency.

“People mistakenly say I'm Rio's lookalike but I'm actually his body double. It's got nothing to do with how I look, just that we're about the same size, with a similar skin tone and build. People tell me I look nothing like Rio, that's because I'm not his lookalike, I'm his body double.

“As long as you fit a profile, it's nothing to do with how you look. It's shot from a distance, just sections of your body, then photoshopped it in post-production. Sometimes I watch it back and pause it, and I'm never sure if it's my arm or the back of my head or whatever.

“I haven't done it for a few years as I went into the pro game so couldn't do it any more, and when I came back into non-league football Rio had retired. I've done a few other guys, like Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“Anyone who's tall and big really, I tend to get keepers or big strikers. It's a good gig if it comes around, but it's just a bonus, not my bread and butter. I done all Rio's Nike stuff and Zlatan was for a betting company.

“For Zlatan, they told me I had to get a wig fitted, and while it was nice to have hair again for a day, I'm not sure I'd go down the wig route again! It was all a bit of fun, but it only comes about when the phone rings, and if I can fit it around the rest of my week.”

While Mitchel-King is also modest enough to admit he doesn't share the talents of Ferdinand and Ibrahimovic, he pointed out that you cannot just have anyone rocking up claiming they can double up as one of the world's best footballers.

He said: “You have to have played to a decent level as some of the stuff you have to do is quite technical, so if you're body-doubling for Zlatan you've got to be able to ping a ball or control it, otherwise it won't look realistic.

“There's not many Conference players involved any more as that's mostly a professional league now, but Conference South and North and Ryman League players regularly get involved, and Gareth Seddon, does a lot for Robin Van Persie.

“You see a few regulars, then you might end up playing against them the following week, so it has a nice community feel to it. My most recent gig was a European Championships advert for a headphones company, so I got to meet some of the England, France and Germany lads.

“You get to meet some of your heroes, but you have to be very professional, there's no asking for autographs or selfies. A lot of the players are very shy and polite anyway as they're like a fish out of water on the set, but you have to be careful what you say and sign non disclosures.”