Andy Hurley reckons he has another two or three Ollie McCoy's lined up in his Beaconsfield SYCOB ranks waiting for a Football League club to take a punt on them.

The young striker, who has netted 11 goals in 18 games for Beaconsfield this season, last week signed pro forms with Birmingham City's U23s side along with defender Logan Kwiecien, a defender for SYCOB's U18s side.

Joint-manager Hurley now hopes to see fellow young attacking talents like Callum Bunting, Aaron Berry and Spencer Maw, who signed pro forms with Sheffield United a few years ago before dropping back into non-league, follow McCoy's path.

He said: “Like all young players who sign for pro clubs, it will take Ollie some time to adapt to the pace of the pro game and get used to full time training, but when he does, if he works hard, there is no reason why he cannot make a success of it.

“Other club will be coming to look at the club now, and we've got more like Ollie waiting in the wings. There's another two or three we feel are ready to make the step up before the end of the season as well.

“That's what we do here, we deal with players who want to progess and play at a higher level. It didn't quite work out for Spencer when he went to Sheffield United, but he's working hard and just needs to find the right club.”

McCoy was back watching his old team-mates on Saturday as their magnificent eight-game winning streak was ended in a thrilling encounter against Southern One Central leaders Royston Town .

There was no short of firepower, even without McCoy's goals, as Bunting netted twice, while Charlie Losasso and Jack McKnight were also on target. But a defence missing Lee Rushe, who has left to work in Dubai, shipped six goals as Royston won 6-4.

Hurley added: “It was a one-off result really, and Royston will win this league without a doubt. The run may be at an end, but we are proud of what we have done, and we will go out and start another one now.

“We don't feel we need to replace Ollie as scoring goals is not a problem for us at the moment, it's just keeping them out at the other end. But to be fair, before the Royston game, we had only conceded three in six games, while scoring 25.”

SYCOB make the short journey to Northwood this Saturday.