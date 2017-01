Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Midfielder Nick Freeman is being sent back to Wycombe Wanderers from Wealdstone following the completion of his one-month loan at Grosvenor Vale.

Freeman played in the Stones' first four games in December but was benched for their festive double-header against Maidenhead, and they have decided not to extend the loan.

The summer signing has made 11 appearances for the Chairboys this season, eight in the league, scoring one goal, against West Ham U23s in the Checkatrade Trophy.