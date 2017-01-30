Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wycombe Wanderers have strengthened their attacking options with the capture of Watford youngster Alex Jakubiak on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye of the Chairboys boss with a string of impressive displays for the Hornets’ U21 side, and has also enjoyed EFL experience with Dagenham & Redbridge, Oxford United and Fleetwood Town during previous loan spells.

Jakubiak is eligible to feature in the Sky Bet League Two fixture at Exeter City tomorrow night, but is cup-tied in the Checkatrade Trophy having featured in the competition for Fleetwood earlier this year.

Ainsworth said: “Alex is a player I’ve seen a lot of at U21 level and in senior football, and he’s someone who I believe will suit the way we play. He’s quick, he’s got a good eye for goal and he’s willing to work hard for the team.

“We have good competition for places up front but games are coming thick and fast and keeping everyone fit and sharp is a big challenge for us. Bringing in Alex gives us another option and I’m confident he can be another success story for us in the loan market.”

The arrival of Jakubiak, who has two international caps for the Scottish U19s, throws into doubt the future of Paris Cowan-Hall, whose half-season loan from Millwall expires tomorrow.