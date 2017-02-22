Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alex Jakubiak hopes to spend his time at Wycombe Wanderers soaking up the experience of team-mates like Adebayo Akinfenwa and Paul Hayes.

The on-loan Watford striker is with the Chairboys until the end of the season, and hopes to add to his so far solitary strike in the defeat at Exeter.

But with the likes of Akinfenwa and Hayes to learn off, he is aiming to go back to Watford in the summer all the better for his experience.

He said: “I'm enjoying it. I've only been here a few weeks, but there's loads of game coming up, so there's loads of time to impress and show what I can do. The gaffer has said there's no pressure on me, but to go out and trust and enjoy myself.

“I've been used more as an impact player so far, but it's better for me to start as you've got time to get into the game. It's a mental boost as well, as knowing you are starting gives you that extra bit of drive going into a game.

“Lads like Bayo and Hayesy have bags of experience, so I'm hoping to learn a lot off them. They are always encouraging you, both in training and in matches, so that can only help me improve my game.

“My main position is striker, but I will do a job anywhere, even left back! In this league, pace is a big thing, so I think I can use that to get at teams and create chances. I'm an Arsenal fan and watched Thierry Henry growing up, he's my main hero.”

Jakubiak was handed his third successive start last night, but couldn't prevent Wycombe going down 1-0 at Colchester United.