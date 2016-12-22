Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Gareth Williams will be hoping Mikey Benning is 'up for it' more often after hitting the fastest hat-trick in Chalfont Wasps ' history on Saturday.

The big centre-back was only thrown up front in a last-minute reshuffle due to left-back Brad Holt feeling unwell, and opened the scoring against Wantage Town Reserves in the fifth minute.

By the 19 minute of the Hellenic Division One East clash he had two more, meaning Benning only took 14 minutes to bag his treble and write his name into the club history books.

Williams said: “Mikey's been playing for me for a few years at Holmer Green and now here, and he's one of those players who can be an absolute handful when he's up for it. I had a chat with him before the game, and you tell it was going to be one of those days.

“He's been playing mainly at the back, and he only moved up front when Brad was sick on the morning of the game, but it worked out quite well for us. When he's on it, Mikey will cause any defence in this league problems.”

Wantage pulled one back from the penalty spot before the break, and after it, Benning could have had a fourth, but after he was denied by a superb save, Ryan Sweales netted from the resulting corner on the half volley.

Holt, meanwhile, is one of three signings from Southall making a real impact in the Wasps side, along with Steve Nott-Macaire and Pardeep Ghattoara, while Michael Green has come in from Holmer Green.

With the experienced Ed Chemlal now back from injury, soon to be followed by Alex Cairns, Wasps sit fifth going into Christmas and are shaping up for their best finish in a number of years.

Williams added: “The first half of the season was a rebuilding project, but we're now at a point where we can crack on and try to finish as high up in the league as we can.”

Their next test, on Boxing Day, is against neighbours and league leaders Penn & Tylers Green , who beat Holypot 6-3 on Saturday thanks to two goals each from Dean Munday and Fred Tripp, and one each from George Weller and Chris Hurst.

Up in the Premier, goals from Dan Molloy and Adam Dickens earned Flackwell Heath a 2-1 win over Longlevens, before Dan Burnell, James Harding and Matt Stockill all netted in a 3-0 Floodlit Cup win at Thatcham Town on Tuesday night. They host Highmoor Ibis on Boxing Day.