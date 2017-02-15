Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mani Asare has been warned that the club will take action if he cannot turn around Chesham United Reserves ' poor run of form.

The team started the campaign well and looked set to match last season's best ever finish of fifth in Spartan South Midlands Division One.

But a 17-game losing streak stretching back to October has seen them plummet to third-bottom, with only their good early-season form keeping them out of the drop zone.

First team manager Andy Leese has always said league position is secondary to player development, but has now warned that philosophy only extends so far.

He said: “That only applies up to a certain point, let's not hide behind any excuses. It's not good enough, and I've spoken to Mani. They're on an absolutely dreadful run and have got themselves in a real tail-spin.

“You have to develop players in the right environment, they cannot flourish playing under pressure every week. There has been a lot of upheaval, and any player coming into the side has found it difficult. I've asked Mani to get it settled down and focus on the players we have.

“We don't want to go down. We're at a good level of football, and it's important for the future development of players to stay at that level. We're keeping an eye on it, and if we have to take action to ensure we stay at this level, we will do.”

Two goals from Alex Ward were not enough to prevent the latest defeat, a 3-2 home reverse to Broadfields United on Saturday. They travel to Brimsdown, one of only two teams below the in the table, this Saturday.

In the Premier Division, Holmer Green , who had no game last weekend, are only out of the drop zone on goal difference. They host Leighton Town this Saturday and visit Leverstock Green three days later. In Division Two, Amersham Town went down 1-0 at Old Bradwell United, and they host league leaders Totternhoe this Saturday.