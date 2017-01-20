Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beaconsfield SYCOB must start another winning streak against Petersfield if they are to entertain hopes of a late play-off charge.

So says boss Andy Hurley, whose Rams face the Southern Central basement boys at Holloways Park on Saturday.

Hurley’s side have already ticked off several items on this season’s to do list. An eight-game winning streak at the back end of last year ended relegation fears and, aligned to a record-breaking FA Cup run and several players signing for pro clubs, means there is a lot to be excited about at Holloways Park.

But just one point from the last six means beating Petersfield and struggling Fleet in the next two games is a must if Beaconsfield are to stop the season fizzling out.

“When we sat down at the beginning of the season the number one objective was not to get relegated and the second was to push as many boys on to a higher level as we could,” said Hurley “We also did well in the FA Cup and raised much-needed money.

“The play-offs are a long way off now and it is a tall order, but maximum points from these next two games would give us an outside chance.”

Judging by Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Northwood , the first step on the road to an unlikely play-off charge would be re-establishing some solidity.

The Rams threw away a 3-0 half-time lead, before compounding the error by missing a late penalty. It was all in marked contrast to their recent winning streak, where they only let in three goals in eight games.

While Hurley acknowledged the need to tighten up at the back, he believes it goes against the grain for his freescoring side to park the bus.

“We are the second highest scorers in the league this season with 61, added Hurley. “Only Farnborough have more and the rest are some way behind, so we never fail to score goals.

“We need to sort the defence out, so we’ll be working on that in training this week, but it’s not in our nature to just protect a lead.”