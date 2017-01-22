Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forget his off the pitch hype – Adebayo Akinfenwa is showing he is still one of the best lower league players on the pitch.

So says Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth, who moved quickly to sign the big striker when he was released by AFC Wimbledon last summer.

Such is the big man's profile, due to his Beast Mode brand and status as world's strongest footballer in the FIFA video game series, he felt moved to defend himself as more than just a gimmick signing.

He still has a queue of autograph hunters at every ground he goes to, but Akinfenwa, who scored Wycombe's leveller against Luton Town yesterday, is drawing just as much admiration for what he's doing on the green stuff.

Ainsworth said: “Everyone thought when we signed him it was to get the Akinfenwa profile – absolutely not. I watched him last year and he's changed games, been promoted with Wimbledon, and scored over 100 goals in his career.

“We're lucky to have someone like that. He's as fit as he's ever been and playing some unbelievable football. It took a couple of months to work out the best way to play with him, but he's a leader on and off the pitch.

“How many times the Jacobson-Akinfenwa combination has worked this season is frightening. Okay it was on a plate for him, but he has two defenders patrolling him, and that's what he's done all his career.

“He's a great character to have around, but he will be the first to say the team spirit and character around him has enabled us to get back into this game. There's nobody else quite like him in the league.”

Ainsworth also had more words of praise for Luton's Danny Hylton, who after the striker scored a hat-trick against Wycombe back in September, the Chairboys boss admitted he had tried to sign last summer.

He added: “Danny Hylton I rate a lot. He's a great player who works hard and gets involved in everything, and that's why he's the pantomine villain, he gets involved in so much he's a pain in the neck. He's given my two centre halves a tough time today, just like Akinfenwa did theirs at the other end.”