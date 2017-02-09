Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luke O'Nien admits he struggled to hold back the tears when Wycombe Wanderers departed the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.

The Chairboys pushed hosts Coventry City all the way in the semi-final before bowing out 2-1 and seeing their dreams of Wembley shattered.

For a Wycombe side who also suffered a heartbreaking FA Cup exit to Spurs a fortnight ago, it was another emotional exit, but O'Nien is determined it will make both him and the club stronger.

He said: “Personally, I cried, because I wanted to get to Wembley that badly, and I can't ever remember crying over football before. Things like this hurt and you remember them.

“But days like these builds the team and strengthens it. Seeing their fans run on at the end – everyone wants that. It will be in the back our our minds now, seeing what could have been.

“It has made me more determined to do well in football. We were all gutted, but we all want to build on what we have done now. We're out of the cups so we will focus on the league.

“Wembley wasn't to be, but what's done is done, and now we'll have to get there by other ways. It will build us as individuals and as a team.”

Early goals from Stuart Beavon and George Thomas gave Wycombe a mountain to climb , and although Ade Akinfenwa pulled one back after the break, it was not enough.

Gareth Ainsworth criticised the state of the pitch at the Ricoh Arena after the game, but like his manager, O'Nien wasn't about to let that be used as an excuse.

He said: “The pitch was a bit bobbly, but everyone should be able to control a ball. Our training pitch is a bit bobbly so we practice for days like this. The pitch wasn't ideal, but you have to deal with it.

“At half time we still felt we could get back into it, and we set ourselves a challenge of winning the second half, which we did. I thought if we scored, another goal would come, but we were unlucky and didn't quite get there. But all credit to Coventry, and I wish them all the best in the final.”

Ainsworth also singled O'Nien out for special praise after the game, and the midfielder sees his all-action performances as payback for rescuing him from the scrapheap after he was released by Watford two years ago.

He added: “He gave me my chance in the league, as did Wycombe, so I will continue to repay the club. I give my everything for the club and will continue to do so in every game I play. I appreciate the kind words, but it's back to the hard work now.”