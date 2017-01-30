Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luke O'Nien was renewing a friendly rivalry when he went toe to toe with Harry Winks during Wycombe's epic FA Cup tie at Spurs on Saturday.

The two midfielders, who both went into the book for a spot of handbags following a foul on Winks by O'Nien in the second half, both grew up in the town of Hemel Hempstead.

And although their paths haven't really crossed on the pitch before, Spurs' England U21 international is no stranger to Chairboys favourite O'Nien.

He said: “I know Harry as he's a Hemel lad like me. We had a nice little battle in the middle of the park and got each other booked, but we shook hands afterwards.

“We didn't really play against each other as kids, but we know each other from growing up in the same town, and I've played footgolf with him a couple of times.

“He was very complimentary of Wycombe as a team when I spoke to him afterwards and said we deserved more from the game. It was a special moment for me.

“I got Harry's shirt but will probably give to my friend who I do a lot of training in the off-season with, as he is a die-hard Spurs fan.”

Although Wycombe lost in heart-breaking fashion, conceding two late goals after being 2-0 up at half time and 3-2 up with six minutes left, O'Nien believes the experience will do them nothing but good in the long run.

He added: “You saw the reaction when their winner went in, everyone was on the floor, but we gave it everything right up until the final whistle. That's what we're all about.

“I was speaking to a couple of their players afterwards and they said we were the hardest team they have played this season. The way we play and the way we set up, you could see we were causing them problems.

“We really took it to Spurs, and it took two late goals for them to rescue it, but this will give us lots of confidence – not that we need it at the moment.

“It didn't work out for us in the end but it will be give the club a lot of exposure, it was a great day out for the fans, and in the long run, it will do us good.

“It was a great experience and a great test, as you don't normally get to come up against players with the kind of sharpness they have, and I loved it in there!”