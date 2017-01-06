Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andy Hurkey is in no rush to replace Lee Rushe at Beaconsfield SYCOB – as the answer could be right under his nose.

For all their talented FAB Academy youngsters, SYCOB started the season struggling in the hurly burly of men's football in the Southern League, and were in danger of slipping into the Division One Central drop zone.

That was before a magnificent run of eight successive wins shot them up to the fringes of the play-off places – one of the key factors being bringing in the experienced head of Rushe at the back to help talk the younger talent through games.

Joint manager Hurley always knew he would lose the former Godalming Town defender in January, as his teaching job is taking Rushe out to Dubai, and has talked about bringing in another gnarled veteran to take over the mantle.

But as far as filling the void at centre back goes, Hurley is tempted to give an extended run in the side to Harry Tucker, another youngster who came through the FAB ranks as well as the U18s side at SYCOB.

With Rushe unavailable on Boxing Day, Tucker filled in for the 6-0 hammering of Kidlington and put in a performance which had Hurley purring.

He said: “We're still waiting to hear from Lee about when he will be off, and I'm not even sure Le knows himself yet. We have approached a couple of potential replacements, but if Harry keeps playing the way he did on Boxing Day, we won't need anyone. He played the first game of the season for us and then got injured, and he certainly showed us what we have been missing against Kidlington.”

SYCOB's superb run of form has, somewhat unsurprisingly, landed them the Division One Central Team of the Month award for December.

Their chance to take that form into January was scuppered on Monday when theie game at Egham was postponed, but they will hope to be back in action this Saturday when they are due to host league leaders Royston Town in the toughest test of their turnaround yet.