Whatever's keeping Wycombe Wanderers ' eight-game winning streak going – it's certainly not any superstitions.

The Chairboys have laid to waste anything put before them over the past six weeks in a remarkable run which has seen them rocket into the League Two play-off places and make progress in two cup competitions, their latest success a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient.

League leaders Plymouth will provide the sternest test of Wycombe's turnaround in form on Boxing Day, but manager Gareth Ainsworth will be favouring hard work over lucky charms in a bid to upset the Pilgrims.

He said: “Any superstitions went a long time ago. As a player I had a few, but as manager you soon realise you can't keep them. It's just momentum and keeping complacency away.

“It's about keeping the boys fresh, keeping training fresh, keeping the same application but changing it up a bit.

“We know a defeat will be just around the corner, and it's how we react to that. I look at the big picture – one win doesn't make a season and neither does one defeat

“It goes the other way really quickly so we've got to be aware of that, there's no resting on laurels or thinking we've cracked it.

“I'm now even more wary of the next fall, I know when you're on good runs, the fall can be a long way down.

“We show no arrogance, just humility. The boys don't go out assuming they will win games, and the moment they do, I will be down on them like a ton of bricks.”