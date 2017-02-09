Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nathan Minhas will come back from his loan spell at Flackwell Heath a better player, according to Beaconsfield SYCOB boss Andy Hurley.

The young striker has scored eight goals in 23 games this season, including a hat-trick in the 5-0 hammering of Kidlington back in August.

However, even with 11-goal Oliver McCoy having joined Birmimgham City , Minhas has still been finding it hard to get a game up front.

Top scorer, with 22 goals, Callum Bunting is ahead of him in the pecking order, along with Aaron Berry and Spencer Maw, so Minhas has joined Flackwell to get some game time.

Hurley said: “Nathan is a very good young player, but I felt we have been doing well going forward, so it's been difficult for him to get into the team.

“The fact we are third top scorers in the league says it all. But I'm sure Nathan will come back an improved player and will get his opportunity here before long.

“He's a good lad with a good attitude and we wanted him to get some games. He would be a regular in most other teams in this league.”

Having seen his side concede 13 goals in the previous three games, Hurley was also thankful for the welcome clean sheet in Saturday's goalless draw at Marlow .

He added: “It's something we've been looking to address, but to be fair, defending does not just come with the back four and the keeper – it comes from all over the pitch.”

Beaconsfield's game at Egham Town on Tuesday night was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.