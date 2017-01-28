Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Gareth Ainsworth described it as one of his proudest day as Wycombe Wanderers manager - and here are the pictures from a day to savour.

The Chairboys defied all expectations by racing into a two-goal half time lead in this afternoon's FA Cup fourth round tie at White Hart Lane through a brace from skipper Paul Hayes - one from the penalty spot and the other a clinical volley.

Spurs pulled two quickfire goals back around the hour mark, as well as introducing Dele Alli into the fray, but rather than wilt, Wycombe stood firm before, unbelievably, taking the lead again through Garry Thompson's bullet header from Myles Weston's cross with just six minutes left.

But there was heartache to come as Alli leveled the tie once more with two minutes of normal time remaining, before Heung-Min Son netted a cruel winner in the final few seconds of the six minutes of stoppage time added at the end.

It was gut-wrenching stuff for Ainsworth, who was struggling to hold back a tear at the end, and his troops, but it is a day which will live long in the memory of Chairboys fans, and once of which they can feel immense pride.