Scott Kashket will fulfil a life long dream when he runs out for Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane tomorrow.

The Chairboys striker, top scorer with 14 goals so far this season, grew up as a Spurs fan in his early days living on the London-Essex borders.

And the man who loved to watch Gareth Bale would love to light up the Lane just like the Real Madrid star used to.

He said: “I've always wanted to play there. I've grown up supporting Spurs, and knowing they're moving at the end of the season and it will be my last chance to play there, it was good timing to get them.

“I used to go now and then when I was younger, but not so much when I got older and started playing football. I loved Gareth Bale when he was there, his left foot is amazing, and he is a player I really admire.

“They're flying at the moment though, so maybe it's not a good time to be playing there, but it would be great to score against them. I'm looking forward to testing myself against a Premiership side too, and it will be a good test for the team too.

“I would like them to put some of their better players out – like Erikesen, Kane and Ali – to see how we do against real top players. We've been in good form ourselves, so we won't be going there just for the day out.”

Kashket, meanwhile, has told Wycombe fans he intends to stay put during the transfer window, whatever bids may come in as deadline day approaches next week.