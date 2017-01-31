Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be no mulling over the Spurs FA Cup tie when Wycombe Wanderers return to League Two action at Exeter City tonight.

So says Chairboys chief Gareth Ainsworth, whose side looked emotionally drained after coming so close to scalping the Premier League giants on Saturday before losing 4-3.

It will not be an easy task to lift them for tonight's trip to Devon, but Ainsworth has no doubt his troops' minds will be firmly on the task in hand.

He said: “We've got some good characters and good leaders in the dressing room, so I don't believe there will be a case of after the Lord Mayor's show. I believe there will be consistency.

“Exeter away on Tuesday night will be a reality check, but it will be another massive game in what is turning out to be a good season for us.

“We'll keep pushing hard to one day play on a stage like this (Spurs) again, and I believe we've got enough at Wycombe to achieve and build and sustain a good club.

“We will achieve if we keep performing like we did on Saturday. If we can keep that performance level going, we will do well."

Wycombe currently sit sixth in the League Two table, one point and one place ahead of Exeter, who have played a game more.