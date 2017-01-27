Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spurs fan Joe Jacobson is hoping he lasts longer against his heroes on Saturday than his idol did when he last watched them.

The Wycombe Wanderers star grew up supporting the North London side, although as a lad born and bred in Cardiff, there weren't many opportunities to get to White Hart Lane, where the Chairboys play in the FA Cup fourth round tomorrow.

The player he really admired was Jurgen Klinsmann, and Jacobson was at Villa Park the day the German was knocked unconscious by Mark Bosnich, 22 years ago this month.

He said: “It was the perfect draw for me, I've always wanted to play there. I've been there as a fan a few times, and my family and friends are all looking forward to it. You couldn't have picked a better time either, with it being their last season at the Lane.

“I've supported them since I was about seven or eight. My mum's family were brought up as Spurs fans and I took that on. For some reason my brother was a Villa fan, so we used to go to Spurs Villa games as kids.

“I'll always remember the game where Bosnich took out Klinsmann. Jurgen was my hero at the time, I had a Klinsmann shirt and everything. We got to the game and within 10 minutes he had been knocked out, and we lost 1-0, so that one stood out for me.

“I've not not been to see them for a number of years. I wouldn't say I'm a massive fan, and I'm not devastated if they don't win, but I still follow their results. They're a joy to watch at the moment, so we're under no illusions about the task we face.”

Wycombe go into the game on the back of a 16-game unbeaten run which has seen them rocket into the League Two play-off places and the Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals.