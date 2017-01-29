Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mauricio Pochettino admitted his Spurs side were outplayed by Wycombe Wanderers yesterday – and that it was a pleasure to play them.

The Chairboys put in a stunning performance at White Hart Lane to not only take a 2-0 half time lead, but come back to lead 3-2 with six minutes left after conceding two second half strikes.

Only a Dele Alli-led late surge from Spurs denied Wycombe even a replay with an equaliser two minutes from the end of the 90, and a cruel winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Pochettino said: “First of all, credit to Wycombe, they were better than us. Full credit to Wycombe as from the first minute they found a way to click and create chances.

“It was difficult for us. In the second half we increased our level, they touched our pride, but we turned the result.

“They showed a big side the way to play. We never underestimate our opposition, but they played better than us.

“They didn't surprise me because when you analyse your opponent you try to see their weaknesses and strengths, you need to adapt your game.

“But they played better than us and beat us in the first half. Sometimes you need a bit of luck to win. I congratulated their manager because his players played very well today.”

Pochettino was also full of praise for the FA Cup itself, and the famous old competition's ability to throw up classic ties like the one he just witnessed.

He added: “That is the magic of the FA Cup, different level teams show the same quality. It is the most special competition in the world.

“You cannot replicate in France, Spain or Italy the same passion, the same motivation on the pitch, or having teams like Wycombe believing they can beat us here, that is the important thing.

“The FA Cup creates that feeling, that's the beauty of it. We had a little bit of luck today, but I won't feel sorry for Wycombe as that is football. They are disappointed, but there is nothing we can do.

“Today was for us, another day will be for Wycombe. I wish them all the best in the league, and it was a pleasure to play a team like Wycombe.”