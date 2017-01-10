Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

His players are pretty excited - as a YouTube video which has gone viral shows - but Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has also allowed himself a mini fist pump at the club's FA Cup fourth round draw.

The Chairboys were last night drawn to face Premier League giants Spurs at White Hart Lane, for a first ever meeting between the two sides.

Ainsworth, whose side are in cup action tonight, at Blackpool in the Checkatrade Trophy, believes it will be a great day for the club.

He said: “It’s a dream tie for us. For me, it’s the best draw of the round, and it’s great for everyone involved with the club to look forward to.





Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I’ve seen the video of the boys reacting to the draw at the hotel and it shows what a special competition this is. There’s a fabulous spirit around this club and I’m sure that will only grow as the game gets nearer.



“I’ve always been a massive lover of the FA Cup. For me and my family, cup final day was a real occasion to look forward to, watching the build-up early in the morning on the television, and to be part of the competition is an amazing feeling.



“It gives you the opportunity to enjoy special moments, just like going to White Hart Lane to play a really famous club in Tottenham Hotspur, with an fantastic FA Cup history, and my boys will give their all to make more memories for Wycombe Wanderers fans who I know will be there in great numbers getting right behind us.”

Meanwhile, Wycombe have ask supporters to remain patient as arrangements for the tie, to be played over the weekend of January 27-30, are finalised.

Both clubs have been in contact this morning to discuss ticketing allocations and prices, but all details will be subject to confirmation of the date and kick-off time, which are dependent on whether or not the game is to be broadcast live on television. This decision should be known either today or tomorrow.

Wycombe will keep supporters informed as quickly and efficiently as possible, but have asked that fans do not contact the club with enquiries to enable the team to focus on planning for this fixture.