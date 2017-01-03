Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dominic Gape wants to stay at Wycombe Wanderers and the club are ‘trying desperately’ to make it happen, according to Gareth Ainsworth.

Gape’s loan deal from Southampton expired after the Newport win and he now looks set to return to his parent club.

Ainsworth is a huge admirer of the youngster, singling him out for praise after recent wins against Leyton Orient and Cheltenham, and reiterated his desire to keep him at Adams Park.

“Dominic’s loan ends today and I want to keep that player,” he said. “I think he’s awesome and he’s part of what we’ve created here.

“I’m trying desperately to keep Dom here. I want him here and he wants to be here. We keep these things private and hope we can keep the best players here.”

With cup ties looming in the FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy, Ainsworth has more than half an eye on the financial windfalls that come with progress in these competitions as he looks to keep his squad together.

“The FA Cup is important financially for us and there is quite a high emphasis on prize money in the Trophy so they’re both big for a club of our size,” he said.

“We need the finances to get the players we’ve spoken about, Dominic, Paris, Jamal. To keep these players we need money. These competitions can be great cash bonuses for us.”