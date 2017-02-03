Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy seeing Wycombe Wanderers’ Luke O’Nien and Sam Wood take part in a very messy teammate challenge?

The duo will go head to head, with Joe Jacobson and Will De Havilland as the assistant refs on Nickelodeon’s Nick Kicks, to be televised tonight at 6pm on Nicktoons.

The challenge sees two players going head to head to answer questions about their team, each other’s and their own behaviour.

If they answer differently from each other, then each player gets hit with a cream pie. Nick Kicks is Nickelodeon’s weekly football show, covering all of the goals, fans and fails of the EFL.