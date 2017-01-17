Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joe Jacobson got a rid of a monkey which had been on his back for almost a year when he smashed home Saturday's penalty against Yeovil Town.

It was in March last year that the Wycombe Wanderers set piece expert last took a non shoot-out spot kick, his spurned effort denying the Chairboys all three points in a 1-1 draw at Carlisle.

This time, however, he was spot on, making up for his miss at Brunton Park by scoring the goal which ultimately earned Wycombe a draw against a stubborn Yeovil side.

He said: “I missed one at Carlisle last season so was desperate to get one again just to rectify that, and fortunately this one went in. I grabbed the ball and Bayo said he wasn't going to take it off me. We hadn't discussed anything before. Hayesy's the penalty taker but wasn't on the pitch.”

For a team in such a rich vein of form, Jacobson's penalty was expected to be the catalyst for Wycombe to go on and win the game, but they had to make do with a draw instead.

Jacobson said: “I don't think they did too much to win the game. They started brighter and it took them scoring to kick us into gear, but after we scored there was only one team trying to win the game.

“We didn't create too many clear cut opportunities though, and there was a lack of quality around their area. They've been on a poor run and had something to cling too. They got men behind the ball and made it difficult for us.”

Wycombe now have two big cup games coming up, a Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final at Mansfield and an FA Cup fourth round tie at Spurs, but not before hosting fellow League Two play-off chasers Luton Town this Saturday.

Jacobson added: “Luton is the most important one. It will be a tough game against a team in and around us, and the place will be rocking. We want to carry on our momentum and stay unbeaten for as long as possible.”