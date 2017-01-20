Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sam Saunders is a Wycombe Wanderers player once again, leaving Brentford on a free transfer to sign an 18-month contract at Adams Park.



Manager Gareth Ainsworth is a long-time admirer of the creative midfielder, who starred during a loan spell with the Chairboys towards the end of the 2014/15 season, scoring twice in 15 appearances.



The 33-year-old passed a medical on Friday morning at BMI The Chiltern Hospital – the club’s official medical partner – and could be involved in the squad for tomorrow’s Sky Bet League Two match against Luton Town at Adams Park, subject to league confirmation.



Ainsworth said: “Sam is a fantastic player at this level, as we saw two years ago, and I’m thrilled to have him back because I know he will love playing in this team and thrive on the chance to help us go from strength to strength.





“It’s taken a lot of hard work to get the deal over the line but someone like Sam is worth it because of the quality he brings, as well as his character and professionalism which will help him fit right in with the culture we’ve got here.



“It’s down to our excellent progress in two cup competitions – and the prize money that comes with it – that we’ve been able to bring Sam here. The chairman and I are both of the opinion that wherever possible, success on the pitch should help to provide the platform for more success and the lads have worked so hard to get themselves in this position where we could be on the edge of something really special.



“The 500 Club has played a massive part in building this squad that we’ve got with the likes of Scott Kashket and Dom Gape coming in, and now with the achievements so far in the Checkatrade Trophy and FA Cup, it’s great to add to this set of players which is giving absolutely everything to be the best they can possibly be.”





(Photo: Lewis Darling)

Saunders first arrived at the club in February 2015 with Bees team-mate Nico Yennaris, having initially earned his move to Griffin Park following an outstanding spell in the lower leagues with Dagenham & Redbridge.



The QPR trainee's time with Wycombe was cruelly ended moments after kick-off in the League Two Play-Off Final at Wembley, and he returned to his parent club that summer, playing 25 times last season before being a regular in the Brentford side at the start of the current campaign.



However, Sam hasn't featured since October and leaves the West London club after eight years, linking up again with Ainsworth and a number of former team-mates. He will wear squad number 29