Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The expected play-offs push may not have materialised, but Chris Henry is still glad to be at Chalfont St Peter.

The goal scoring winger arrived at Mill Meadow just before Christmas after growing disillusioned with life at Southern One Central rivals Egham Town.

Chalfont have only won once in the league since the decorations came down and have slipped to 14, a dozen points off the top five, but Henry is happy just to be playing again.

He said: “Egham didn't want me to go but I wasn't playing, whereas Chalfont were offering me game time. There was a bit of a ruck and I was caught in the middle.

“It was a good club but I didn't get a lot of opportunities, but I'm here now and happy. If I'm not playing well and get benched I won't complain, but I thought I was doing okay.

“I didnt play for more than a month before I came here, so I'm getting my fitness levels up, and then you will see the best of me.

“The boys here are getting used to how I play as well, so I'm liking it here, I just need to start getting my name on the scoresheet.”

As well as having plenty of Southern League experience, Henry has played in National League South with Ebbsfleet United and St Albans.

He added: “At Egham last year we did a Leicester and were just playing on confidence. Hopefully we can get the same thing going at Chalfont as there is a great spirit here.”

Manager Danny Edwards handed new signing, former Fulham striker Ismael Ehui, a debut in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Farnborough, in which Alex Paine had put Chalfont in front.

Defender Isaac Olorunfemi, another recent arrival, from Maidenhead United, made his bow in Tuesday night's 4-2 League Cup defeat to Hayes & Yeading, scoring a late consolation. Tyrone Pink had earlier put Chalfont, who host Hanwell Town on Saturday, in front.