Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Edwards is hoping new signings Chris Henry and Bradley Woods-Furness will provide the missing goals which have put the skids on Chalfont St Peter's play-offs bid.

Having waved goodbye to goal machine Tony Mendy earlier in the season, and lost Charlie Strutton to injury, Saints have struggled for goals, particularly in the league.

But manager Edwards has moved quickly to bring in Bradley Woods-Garness, scorer of more than 100 goals for the likes of Farnborough, Billericay, Lowestoft and Canvey Island, and Chris Henry, a regular scorer for the likes of St Albans City, Slough Town and Egham Town.

Henry, signed before Christmas, has got a couple of games under his belt now, while Woods-Garness made his debut in Tuesday's 2-1 Southern One Central defeat at Barton Rovers.

Edwards said: “Bradley did really well on his debut, especially seeing as he was struggling with a neck injury all game. He has a good brain, linked up well and kept the ball well, and it was a real coup for us to get him.

“We just need to keep him ticking over and get him fit, as you can see his pedigree, he's a very good player. It was a but like when we had Michael Malcolm – some of these players who drop down from the pro game are fed up and just want to play football with a smile on their face.

“Chris is another who lost his way.. He was at Egham for 18 months and never really got a chance, but you need to play him to get the best out of him, good player. He gives us something we didn't have.

“I've been working hard to try to get a few in for second half of the season as we've got some work to do to catch up on those play-off teams. Our form hasn't been great but the performances have been, and the attitude is spot on.

“I feel for the lads as we're not getting the rub of the green at the moment. We should have got something at Barton, so they're feeling a bit sorry for themselves, but the positive is they created a lot of chances against a team in the play-offs.”

Tyrone Pink's second half strike was not enough to rescue the game at Barton for Chalfont, who now host Marlow on Monday.