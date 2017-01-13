Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chalfont St Peter are not sure whether or not keeper Garry Malone will return to football after taking a break from the game.

The former Bedford Town stopper joined the Saints towards the end of last season and had established himself as manager Danny Edwards' number one this term.

However, he quit playing before Christmas, since when former Uxbridge keeper Rourke Pickford has taken his place in the Saints side.

Edwards said: “Garry has left the club, decided to have a break from it all. I'm not too sure if Garry will come back, he wasn't enjoying his football and wanted to take a break. It was totally his decision, not ours.

“Rourke was in Australia but played for Uxbridge for a long period. He came in a few weeks before Garry quit, hen got his chance when Garry decided to move on. He was carrying a bit of an injury, but is fine now.”

Meanwhile, four straight league defeats have seen Chalfont's hopes of making the Southern One Central play-offs take a dive, the former table-toppers slipping right down to 16.

But the one consolation in their 4-0 defeat at AFC Dunstable on Saturday was a long-awaited return to action for midfielder Jake Cass.

Edwards added: “It took a lot longer than we hoped, and we have missed him big time as Jake is a threat from the centre of midfield, but we didn't want to rush him back and have him out for another period of time.”

Chalfont beat Northwood 1-0 in the League Cup last night, handing a debut to another former Uxbridge keeper Carl Dennison. They host Aylesbury United on Saturday and Aylesbury on Tuesday night.