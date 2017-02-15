Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Edwards hopes a shake up of his coaching staff will help turn around Chalfont St Peter's plunge down the table.

Having been the early Southern One Central leaders back in the autumn, the Saints have dropped as far as 17 after losing five out of seven league games since Christmas.

Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Bedford Town, in which Gary Burrell and Tyrone Pink netted, continued an alarming run of losses for Edwards' men.

He said: “We've had a huge turnaround of players, but we've freshened things up in the coaching staff too. Craig Rutter has left, while Steve Hawkins, who was my assistant, has asked to focus more on the scouting side of things.

“We have brought in Daniel Nielson, who until May was head coach at Wingate & Finchley in the Ryman Premier, while John Carroll, who was my skipper here for many years, has also taken on a coaching role.

“John is still registered as a player, and I'm still trying to bend his ear to play. He's been struggling with a calf injury, kept breaking down and couldn't get through a game, but he could definitely still do a job for us.”

Edwards, whose side host Kidlington this Saturday before visiting Histon three days later, is at a loss to explain why his side have gone from promotion contenders to barely also-rans, but is determined to get to the bottom it.

He added: “It's been a trying season, and I wonder why I do it sometimes. We've got a decent side but it's not clicking, so we were putting our heads together.”