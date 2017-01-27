Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having hopefully shored things up at one end, Chalfont St Peter boss Danny Edwards was this week hoping to bolster his front line.

The Saints boss has brought in former Uxbridge keeper Carl Dennison and much-travelled centre-back Jon Munday in recent weeks.

Edwards is now turning his attention to the other end of the pitch and is aiming to bring in a new frontman before Saturday's trip to high-flying Farnborough.

He said: “We've tried a few things up front this season, and we haven't been helped by losing players of the quality of Tony Mendy and Charlie Strutton. Josh Kelly has done well since coming in on loan from Maidenhead, but hopefully we'll have one more in by Saturday.”

Dennison will battle for the number one shirt with Rourke Pickford, who took the gloves following the departure of Garry Malone, while Munday, meanwhile, who started as a youngster at QPR, has since worn the colours of no less than 20 non-league clubs over the past decade.

Edwards said: “Carl is a very good keeper, and with Rourke providing him with competition, we are well covered in that department now. Jon, meanwhile, has been there and done it twice over, and will give us some much needed experience at the back.”

Having seen their game last weekend called off, Saints will be be hoping for a thaw as following the trip to Farnborough, they have a League Cup quarter-final against Hayes & Yeading next Tuesday, although the venue is still to be confirmed.

Edwards added: “I don't know what's happening with that one, I think they're having trouble getting a ground. We offered to play it at ours, but they didn't like that!”