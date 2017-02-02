Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Penn & Tylers Green FC boss Giovanni Sepede dismissed the half-time ruck which saw his team's game at Chinnor abandoned on Saturday as little more than handbags.

Hellenic Division One East leaders Penn were being held 1-1, George Weller scoring, and had missed a penalty when things boiled over as the teams left the pitch for the interval.

And the teams never made it out for the second half, the referee choosing bring a halt to proceedings after witnessing the tunnel dust ups.

Sepede said: “We played them a few weeks ago at our place and there was a little bit of ill feeling left over from that game. We were playing well below par, had gone a goal behind and equalised, but there was a coming together of two individuals as we went off.

“Everybody then joined in and I was trying to keep the peace. It was just handbags really but the ref witnessed it and was trying to get everyone to calm down. Then a fight broke out between two Chinnor players, at which point the ref called it off.

“It was a shame because I'm sure if everyone had taken some time out to calm down we could have gone back out there and carried on. We're pretty sure the game will now be rescheduled for a later date.”

Having not played a league game in almost a month due to abandonments, postponments and cup ties, Penn are back in Hellenic Division One East action this Saturday at Rayners Lane.