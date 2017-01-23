Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sam Saunders is out to make it a hat-trick of promotions with Wycombe Wanderers .

The Chairboys' new signing has already won the Conference title with Dagenham & Redbridge and gone up from League One with Brentford, and now wants to repeat the feat in League Two with Wycombe.

He went close last time he was at Adams Park, on loan from Brentford two years ago, when Wycombe reached the League Two play-off final, but lost to Southend on penalties after Saunders had gone off injured in the first minute.

Saunders said: “I've been lucky enough to have had promotions in my career and I've come here to get another. I wouldn't have come back if I didn't think we could go up. The squad is stronger than when I was last here, and I've still got the desire to improve and win things.

(Photo: Action Images / John Sibley)

“I felt really gutted last time. Even though I was only on loan I had created a bond with the lads and saw how hard they worked, so even though I was always going back to Brentford, it was a sickener to see the lads upset.

“On a personal note, getting injured after a minute at Wembley, you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy, so I definitely feel there is unfinished business. It was a horrible time for me and all of us, but you get setbacks in football, you have to push on from them.”

Saunders make his second Chairboys debut in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Luton , coming on as a late sub to help Wycombe come from behind and earn a share of the spoils to take their unbeaten run to 15 games.

He added: “It won't be the last time we come from behind due to the spirit and attitude here. The gaffer's got that unbelievable passion and drive which rubs off on the lads, and they all want to work hard for each other.

“I came on when we were losing and didn't want to be the jinx that ended our unbeaten run, so that was a relief. It was a great ball from JJ and the big man came up trumps with the header, and in the last 20 minutes there was only one team going to win it.

“The never say die attitude here is fantastic, and I can't wait to get going and be a part of it. It was my first game in three months, so it was straight into the lion's den. I'm still a bit rusty, so there's lots of improvements to be made, but it was great to be back out there.”