Gareth Ainsworth admits Myles Weston has given him another selection headache following his late leveller at Plymouth on Boxing Day.

The Wycombe Wanderers summer signing, restricted to just a handful of appearances since picking up an injury on the opening day of the season, came on as a late sub to earn the Chairboys a point with a wonder strike.

For manager Ainsworth, it was proof, if any needed, that his patience with Weston will pay off, but dropping anyone from a side unbeaten in nine games won't be easy.

Ainsworth said: “I said to my boys stay one in it as long as you can as there's always a chance – it was fantastic build up play, and what a fantastic finish my Myles Weston.

“We've waited a while for Myles to come good, and I feel sorry for him as it's been stop start with his groin injury.

“But that's the bit of quality I've seen in him, I know what he can do. He gives me another selection headache, but that was an awesome moment.

“It was always going to be tough in front of 11-12,000 at the top of the league team, so what we've done shows amazaing character – to come back from 3-1 down with 25 minutes to go is just awesome.”