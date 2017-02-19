Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Ainsworth admits Wycombe's luck was out again in yesterday's defeat to Carlisle, but stopped short of blaming the referee.

It says something when both sets of fans boo the ref, and he is berated by both benched, but that's exactly what happened to Darren Drysdale during the clash of the League Two promotion rivals.

But Blues boss Ainsworth, having been sent to the stands for the first time in his management career four days earlier at Crewe, chose to bite his tongue this time.

He said: “There were a few boos at the end, and I think they were aimed at the referee. I thought about joining in, but no, I think they've got a tough job.

“We should have had a penalty, but obviously the referee has seen it differently. Adebayo Akinfenwa can sometimes be fouled but get nothing becaue of his size, and because he's so strong.

“I was making sure I wasn't involved in anything as I was flabbergasted with my dismissal on Tuesday. No major stuff went on today in my opinion.

“There were heated words between both benches, but I don't know a game where there hasn't been, to be honest.”

Ainsworth was also able to welcome both Paris Cowan-Hall, as a starter, and Matt Bloomfield, as a sub, back into the side following injury lay-offs.

He added: “It was brilliant to have Paris and Blooms back. Paris was a real thorn in their side but was cramping up a little bit. He played a bit longer than I wanted him too, but he was doing really well.”