Andy Hurley is so unconcerned with records that he has no idea if he has set another club one with Beaconsfield SYCOB or not.

Earlier this season, Hurley's men created club history when they reached the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup, beating their previous best by two rounds.

They have now registered eight wins in a row, but joint manager Hurley is so focused on the next game, at Egham Town on Monday, that he hasn't even asked if he's broken another record.

He said: “Nobody has told me and I haven't asked to be honest. Records don't mean that much to me, I'm only thinking about taking on Egham.

“That's not to say I'm not proud of what we have achieved though. I couldn't be prouder, especially when we're winning games in the manner we are.

“There is a good team spirit, work ethic and competition for places. Training is enjoyable as the players want to progress, and there's never any complaints when we put on extra training.

“We're just taking it a game at a time and not looking too much into things like records as with such young players, we know how quickly things can change.”

Indeed, it has been 18 months now since announced a link up with the FAB Academy, with the intention of giving talented youngsters a taste of men's football.

While at times it has been literally men against boys, and there have been flirtations with the Southern One Central drop zone, Hurley feels the project is finally starting to pay off.

He added: “We feel our vision has been justified. It's taken time for the young lads to adapt, but they are all maturing really well and developing real self belief.

“We've had some long talks with the lads along the way, trying to get into their heads and teach them things like composure to go along with their talent, and that's what we're starting to see.”

Win number eight eight for SYCOB was a 6-0 hammering of Kidlington on Boxing Day, with Guri Demuria starting and finishing the scoring.

Callum Bunting also bagged a brace to take his season's tally to 12 in 15 games, while Charlie Losasso bagged a 13 of the season and Aaron Berry a fifth in seven games.