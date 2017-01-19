Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As if 13 goals in his first 16 games for Wycombe Wanderers are not enough, Gareth Ainsworth reckons there is more to come from Scott Kashket.

The in-form striker, who Wycombe are hoping will be fit to face Luton on Saturday after being sidelined for their last two games, has been a revelation since breaking into the Chairboys side in late September.

He was named League Two Player of the Month for December, just four months after being told he has no future at Leyton Orient, but manager Ainsworth believes the Kashket story is only just beginning.

He said: “Nobody expected Scott to do what he has done. He has grown in confidence and come out his shell. His attributes, skills, personality and confidence have come on in leaps and bounds, and he seems to be a player who feeds off being part of a fantastic squad.

“He needs a nice place to be, and this is a great place to be. It's a humble place no big time no egos, and Scotty thrives in a place like this. He had things stacked against him for so long, he was just waiting to flourish.

“There's plenty more to come from him. I've played with some great strikers outside the box who could hit the net from any range, but inside the box, his ability to hit the corners is something special.

“Sometimes you just hit it, and even if you're not going for the corners, that where it goes. But Scotty means to do it, he finds the corners and the places where the keeper isn't going to be. Some strikers get lucky, but Scotty doesn't. He means to do what he does, and that why he's a great finisher.

“It's very early days and we won't put pressure on, but in this day and age, goalscorers are a commodity, and if you're scoring goals you're worthwhile. He's got a real chance in the game. I don't know how high he can go yet, but he's got a real chance of a good long career.”