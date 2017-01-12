Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giovanni Sepede believes Aaron Couch will stick around for the season and help Penn & Tylers Green retain their Hellenic Division One East title .

The much-travelled St Vincent & Grenadines international spent the first part of last season with neighbours Holmer Green before a broken leg ended his campaign prematurely.

He started this term with a handful of Southern League appearances for Slough Town and Aylesbury, but has now happily dropped into the Hellenic League with Penn.

After coming off the bench a couple of times over the festive season, Couch marked his first start for Penn with both goals in Saturday's 2-1 over Chinnor.

Manager Sepede said: “Aaron's been training with us for about a month and played a few reserve games before coming off the bench on Boxing Day and New Year's Eve, and he took his goals really well on his first start.

“He knows Lee Thompson and James Pritchard from playing at Beaconsfield SYCOB , and he still has undoubted quality, but he needed to find the right club at the right time, and needs to get regular football under his belt.

“He will go on and play at a higher level, but we're doing very well at the moment and we want Aaron to be a part of what we're trying to achieve rather than just getting fit and moving on, and I think he's happy to stick around.”

Penn are now nine points clear at the top, but second-placed Woodley have three games in hand, and Headington Amateurs in fourth, who are 12 points behind but also have three games in hand, also cannot be counted out.

Sepede added: “It's probably a three-horse race now, but I think we have the psychological edge as although the others have games in hand on us, we already have the points on the board as well as a superior goal difference. We've also been there and done it already last year.”

Penn take a break from league action this Saturday when they travel to Spartan South Midlands One side Risborough Rangers in the quarter-finals of the Berks & Bucks Intermediate Cup.