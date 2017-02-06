Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chalfont St Peter 0 Hanwell Town 2

Even on a sunny afternoon, the grey clouds continued to hang over Mill Meadow as Saints again failed to get across the finishing line with any reward.

With most of the home defence absent through injury or suspension, it was an inauspicious way to celebrate the 200th club appearance for the redoubtable Alex Paine who, once again gave a huge performance in the Chalfont colours.

With Paine and Adam Kirby having to drop back into defence to cover for the missing players, Jake Cass, who passed a late fitness test, found himself back in the midfield leaving Kofi Lockhart-Adams and the returning Tony Mendy in attack.

Neither side looked capable of taking control of the game and although Saints may just have edged the first half, with Mendy hitin the bar with one effort and Cass going high with two efforts, several stops by Carl Dennison at the other end kept the scoreline blank at the interval.

With the game still in the balance, it was the visitors who stole a march with a breakaway goal early in proceedings. The ball was moved across the goal from the left and Zak Joseph picked his spot with a controlled shot.

Saints have had little success in coming from behind and they were further hindered when Jake Cass's hip injury reasserted itself and the change brought Alex Paine into midfield following the reorganisation.

Hanwell looked the more likely to score again but their shooting was as wayward as Chalfont's was lacking and so it took a huge deflection on a Joe Chandiram shot to finally seal the win for the visitors in the final minutes.