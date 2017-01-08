Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Gareth Ainsworth has pulled off a transfer coup by signing Dominic Gape on a two-and-a-half year contract for Wycombe Wanderers from Southampton.

The midfielder became a hit with the Adams Park faithful during his loan spell, having signed on deadline day in August, and returned to his parent club at the end of the loan on Tuesday.

Gape has always said he is happy at Adams Park, and Ainsworth has always wanted him back - but Chairboys fans never expected it would be on a permanent deal.





Ainsworth told the club's website: “This is a significant piece of business for us, not just bringing Dom back to the club but getting him on our books as a Wycombe Wanderers player.



“We were delighted to get him in August because we knew a lot about him and he very quickly became an important member of the team. He’s a ball winner who’s confident in possession and he fits right in to the culture of hard work that we’ve got here.



“The deal took a lot of hard work from myself and the chairman, but it was all worthwhile because we want this squad to be as strong as it can be and Dom has a big part to play here.”

Danny Rowe , one of Gape's rivals for the defensive midfielder slot, has also moved out on loan to National League side Barrow, where he also had a loan spell last year, for the rest of the season.



Ainsworth added: “Danny’s found it hard to get back into the team here because we’ve got real competition for places in midfield, so it’s important for him to get more first-team experience and he’ll get that at a good level at Barrow."