Gareth Ainsworth will watch tonight's match at Colchester United from the stands after being hit with a one-match touchline ban.

The Wycombe Wanderers boss admitted a Football Association charge of misconduct, relating to an incident towards the end of last Tuesday 2-1 defeat at Crewe.

It was alleged the 43-year-old used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official after Crewe were awarded a controversial penalty from which they scored their winner.

As well as being banned from the dugout at Colchester, Ainsworth has also been slapped with a £500 fine and warned about future conduct.